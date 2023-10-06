The Denmark defender topped a fine month with a spectacular winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford, which was nominated earlier this week for the Premier League Goal of the Month award.

Andersen also cleared a late looping effort off the line in the 1-0 victory, helping the Eagles to a second consecutive Premier League clean sheet after another dominant defensive display against Fulham at Selhurst Park the week prior.

No other Premier League player has made more headed clearances this season than Andersen, who has recorded 23, while only West Ham’s Kurt Zouma (48) has made more clearances overall than his 43.

The Palace No. 16 won a storming 45.5% of your votes for the month, with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone placing second (22.3%) and forward Odsonne Edouard in third (8.7%).