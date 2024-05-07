Andersen and Mateta tied the poll taken among members of the squad, who were selecting their standout performer from the 2023/24 campaign.

Mateta – who has already picked up the club’s Men's Player of the Season award for a remarkable personal campaign – has scored 15 goals this season so far, including netting in all six of Palace’s home games under Oliver Glasner.

His latest was a rasping drive against Manchester United in Palace’s incredible 4-0 victory at Selhurst Park.

The award comes shared with another player who knows how it feels to score against the Red Devils: Joachim Andersen, whose volleyed winner at Old Trafford was a nominee for the club’s Goal of the Season award.

Andersen has been integral in defence for Palace, seamlessly adapting from a back-four to a back-three under Glasner despite the injury to long-term defensive partner Marc Guéhi, wearing the captain's armband on numerous occasions.,

Clean sheets against Man Utd and Newcastle at Selhurst Park have been a reward for his hard work, and he perhaps most notably put in a colossal performance in Palace’s 1-0 win at Anfield in April.