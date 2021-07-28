The 25-year-old centre-back joins Palace from Lyon after a competing in the Euro 2020 semi-final this summer.

Andersen’s career began in his native Denmark, but he broke into professional football with Dutch side, F.C. Twente. Shortly after making his first-team debut, Andersen was named Under-19 Talent of the Year by the Danish Football Association.

The centre-back joined Serie A side Sampdoria after 50 games with Twente and played regularly under manager Marco Giampaolo. Andersen’s performances earned him a move to Lyon as a record transfer in summer 2019, and he went on to feature in the 19/20 Champions League – including as a substitute in the semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Andersen then tasted Premier League football with a season-long loan to Fulham in October 2020. He captained the Cottagers and was even nominated for Premier League Player of the Month in February 2021.