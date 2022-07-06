Bartley spoke after putting pen to paper, saying: ““It’s an amazing feeling. Honestly, it hasn’t come without a lot of challenges through the age groups, and having to struggle to get where I am today. But now is the reward for all the work I put in, and all the struggles I've been through, so it’s an amazing feeling.

“[I want to] impact the team, to stay in the starting team and I want to win.”

Cadogan is a versatile attacker capable of playing out wide or in the No. 10 position – and even filling in at wing-back for the Under-18s. He made 27 appearances for the Academy side last season, scoring three times.

He said: “I’m delighted. This is what I've been dreaming of since I started [playing] football at four-years-old. Me and my family are delighted by the news.

“I’m just looking to do the best I can, to show the coaches what I can do to help the team. Hopefully [this season] we can go for the title.”

Under-18s boss Rob Quinn, who managed all three during the 2021/22 season, reacted to the trio’s contract signing: “Today is a special day for all three players, and represents a reward for all their hard work and dedication in progressing through the Academy – both on and off the pitch.

“Now it is important for them to use this opportunity to push on and fulfil their potential. I look forward to seeing their continued development this season.”