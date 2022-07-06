All three have played a major part of the club’s successful first couple of years at Category 1 level, and will continue their development at the Academy playing Under-18s and Under-23s football.
Three talented Academy prospects have committed their future to Crystal Palace, with Joe Sheridan, Ryan Bartley and Maliq Cadogan all signing professional contracts at the club.
Sheridan, a commanding centre-half, captained the Under-18s side on numerous occasions last season as they once again mounted a title challenge. He made 26 appearances for Rob Quinn’s side, scoring once and keeping eight clean sheets.
He said upon signing: “I’m just delighted. It’s been a dream of mine from an early age, and I’m delighted to have finally got there. I’ve been at the club for a long time, so I've seen the progression of all the facilities and how much the club has come on and developed.
“The way this club is moving, it is the place to be at the minute. I just want to become an established part of this club.”
Sheridan signed his professional contract alongside fellow central defender Bartley, who had progressed through the Academy since arriving as an 11-year-old.
Bartley spoke after putting pen to paper, saying: ““It’s an amazing feeling. Honestly, it hasn’t come without a lot of challenges through the age groups, and having to struggle to get where I am today. But now is the reward for all the work I put in, and all the struggles I've been through, so it’s an amazing feeling.
“[I want to] impact the team, to stay in the starting team and I want to win.”
Cadogan is a versatile attacker capable of playing out wide or in the No. 10 position – and even filling in at wing-back for the Under-18s. He made 27 appearances for the Academy side last season, scoring three times.
He said: “I’m delighted. This is what I've been dreaming of since I started [playing] football at four-years-old. Me and my family are delighted by the news.
“I’m just looking to do the best I can, to show the coaches what I can do to help the team. Hopefully [this season] we can go for the title.”
Under-18s boss Rob Quinn, who managed all three during the 2021/22 season, reacted to the trio’s contract signing: “Today is a special day for all three players, and represents a reward for all their hard work and dedication in progressing through the Academy – both on and off the pitch.
“Now it is important for them to use this opportunity to push on and fulfil their potential. I look forward to seeing their continued development this season.”