The 21-year-old shot stopper spent the entirety of last season on loan at St James Park and made a significant impact. In what was his first-ever loan move, Whitworth kept an incredible 16 clean sheets in 51 appearances and he was named the club’s Player of the Season.

He broke a long-standing record early on in his loan move - keeping five consecutive clean sheets in late September and early October, which saw him become the first goalkeeper in the third tier to do so since 1978.

Whitworth also featured in the Palace TV series Loan Life, where our cameras gained an unprecedented insight into his move to Exeter and how he adapted to life in the south west.