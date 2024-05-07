The 20-year-old shot-stopper has made 32 appearances this season across all competitions for the U21s, keeping six clean sheets as the Eagles have reached the Premier League International Cup final for a second successive season.

Palace supporter Whitworth has also been captain of the side this season, demonstrating his leadership capabilities and command from the back.

His performances have also seen him continue to make the first-team matchday squad, having made his senior debut the season prior.