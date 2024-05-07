Serving with distinction as club captain since last summer, Ward is one of the club's most loyal servants and – with 360 to his name – our eighth-highest appearance-maker of all time.

Ward first joined Palace at the start of the club’s successful promotion-winning season from the Championship, 2011/12, and was an instant success, playing a huge role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League – including a dramatic goal-line clearance in the play-off final against Watford at Wembley.

He has been a core member of the team ever since, excelling through promotion, an FA Cup final and Palace's longest top-flight spell.

Ward made his 300th Premier League appearance for the club last month (against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium), having already eclipsed Wilfried Zaha’s record of 291 Premier League appearances for Palace earlier this season.

The Chairman’s Award is decided by Steve Parish and presented to club figures who have served exceptionally, or made a notably significant contribution.

Presenting the award at Fairfield Halls, the Chairman said: "From 2012 he's bought into us, we bought into him, and he’s played in so many different positions for us.

"He’s such an incredible ambassador and an amazing human being, always so open and friendly. He’s played an astonishing number of games for us in different positions. My award this year goes to Joel Ward.

"300 games, mate – let's hope for 300 more, eh?!"

After a video packed with tributes from former teammates and colleagues, Ward smiled: "That was fairly emotional! It's a huge honour. I want to say thank you to the Chairman and the guys who brought me in.

"It's a huge honour to play for this club and some of the players I have done, and am currently doing. It's a real pleasure to be a part of this club's history.

"[I love] what runs through the club's veins: the community, the fans, the type of players who come through, it's a family, and everyone is as important as the next person. That rubs off and the Chairman comes in to see us all the time. That feeds down and shows his commitment to the club, and gives us that confidence as well."

Regarding his favourite memories, Ward said: "The [2012] play-off final was huge, the semi-final was massive... Crystanbul [2014] was a night to remember, and turning Man United over twice in a season is always nice!"

Last season’s recipients were Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur, while previous figures to win were Danny Young, Julián Speroni, Damien Delaney, Scott Guyett and Mile Jedinak.

Full highlights of the ceremony will follow on Palace TV before the end of the season.