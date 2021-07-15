Since then, he has been a staple part of Palace’s Premier League stability and one of the most consistent and reliable performers in the squad.

Speaking with Palace TV, Ward said: “I’m delighted. I think it’s great to have committed the future to the club. We know it’s an exciting time for the club in the way things are shaping up, so I think with a new manager coming in and staff as well, it’s going to be an exciting period.”

Discussing the right-back’s contract extension, Chairman Steve Parish added: “Joel has played such a key part in our success over the best part of a decade, and he has consistently given the club his all during that time.

“He is a model professional, and securing his services for another two years is a big step towards ensuring the squad has the healthy balance of youth and experience that we’re hoping to create.”