Joel Ward has signed a two-year contract extension that will extend his time with Crystal Palace up to the summer of 2023.
Ward, who joined in May 2012 from Portsmouth, has already served Palace for nine years and this new agreement will take his time in south London beyond a decade. Of the current squad, only Wilfried Zaha (393) has played more than the defender’s 273 appearances for the Eagles.
Ward’s first season in red and blue was the promotion campaign of 2012/13, during which he featured 30 times. He helped to keep three clean sheets in the play-offs – playing in every minute of both semi-final legs and the final, in which his clearance off the line is fondly recalled in the recent club documentary When Eagles Dare.
Since then, he has been a staple part of Palace’s Premier League stability and one of the most consistent and reliable performers in the squad.
Speaking with Palace TV, Ward said: “I’m delighted. I think it’s great to have committed the future to the club. We know it’s an exciting time for the club in the way things are shaping up, so I think with a new manager coming in and staff as well, it’s going to be an exciting period.”
Discussing the right-back’s contract extension, Chairman Steve Parish added: “Joel has played such a key part in our success over the best part of a decade, and he has consistently given the club his all during that time.
“He is a model professional, and securing his services for another two years is a big step towards ensuring the squad has the healthy balance of youth and experience that we’re hoping to create.”