The 20-year-old will be part of Mark Bonner’s side as they look to build on their strong start to the League One campaign.

Gordon has been with Palace for over a decade and has been a regular around the first-team, making the matchday squad on 13 occasions since 2020.

He netted 13 times in 17 appearances for the U21s last season, including a hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League International Cup, before joining Carlisle United on loan.

The young forward helped the Cumbrians achieve promotion via the play-offs to League One and also started in the final against Stockport County.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to wish John-Kymani well on his loan spell.