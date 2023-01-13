The 19-year-old will link up with Carlisle in order to gain valuable experience of senior football and bolster the Cumbrians’ League Two promotion bid.

Gordon put pen-to-paper on a long-term contract extension in December after scoring 11 times in his first eight games of the season, earning September’s Premier League 2 Player of the Month award in the process.

The forward has trained with Palace’s first-team squad for over two years now and joined Patrick Vieira’s players on their winter tour of Turkey, where he featured against both Napoli and Trabzonspor.

With Carlisle currently fourth in League Two after 24 matches, Gordon could be in line up to make his senior debut against Newport County at Brunton Park on Saturday.

Of the move, Gordon said: “I'm really excited to get started on loan at Carlisle.

"I’ve learned a lot training and playing the first-team and U21s this season, and now I look forward to improving my game even more with senior football.”

Everyone at the club would like to wish John-Kymani the best of luck for his loan spell.