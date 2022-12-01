The Under-21s forward was nominated for two goals, and scooped the accolade for an impressive strike in which he cut in from the right and beat the 'keeper from 20 yards.
John-Kymani Gordon has won Crystal Palace's Goal of the Month for November.
The Under-21s forward was nominated for two goals, and scooped the accolade for an impressive strike in which he cut in from the right and beat the 'keeper from 20 yards.
His other was an effort from a tight angle against Sheffield United away.
Gordon received 31.9% of the fans' vote for Goal of the Month, beating his own Blades hit (25.4%) and Caleb Kporha's against Tottenham Hotspur Under-18s (22.3%).
Speaking to Palace TV, he said: "We look to play down my side a lot, in terms of switching the play. I remember the ball coming over and thinking it's my chance to have a one v one duel. I looked up, didn't see anyone in the box ready, and thought: 'Forget it, I'll take it myself.' Some people were saying the Sheffield one was better, but I don't know..."
The award comes mid-way through a strong personal season for Gordon, who received the Premier League 2 Player of the Month for September and has scored 12 goals from 15 appearances so far, earning him his first place on a senior bench against Chelsea in October.