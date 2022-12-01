Gordon received 31.9% of the fans' vote for Goal of the Month, beating his own Blades hit (25.4%) and Caleb Kporha's against Tottenham Hotspur Under-18s (22.3%).

Speaking to Palace TV, he said: "We look to play down my side a lot, in terms of switching the play. I remember the ball coming over and thinking it's my chance to have a one v one duel. I looked up, didn't see anyone in the box ready, and thought: 'Forget it, I'll take it myself.' Some people were saying the Sheffield one was better, but I don't know..."

The award comes mid-way through a strong personal season for Gordon, who received the Premier League 2 Player of the Month for September and has scored 12 goals from 15 appearances so far, earning him his first place on a senior bench against Chelsea in October.