In welcoming John Textor, Chairman Steve Parish commented:

“We have been looking for the right investment for the right investor for a while, both to progress the club and deal with the significant financial challenges of the past 18 months due to COVID.

“I’m delighted that search led us to John, who has invested significant sums, helping to facilitate the rejuvenation of the squad, bolster the balance sheet and enable the club to finalise the Academy. We all look forward to working with John, who has a strong passion for football and a growing knowledge and affinity to Crystal Palace.”

John Textor said on joining the board:

“I have looked at many opportunities across European football in which to invest so I could follow my passion for football and have a meaningful stake in a club. Over the past six months of discussions, I have also developed a real affinity to Crystal Palace F.C, its history, the staff and, of course, most importantly the supporters who create an incredible atmosphere at every game – one I cannot wait to witness again when supporters return to fill Selhurst Park this season. I very much look forward to working with the Chairman and the other partners.”

About John Textor

John Textor is Founder and CEO of Facebank, Inc. and was previously the largest shareholder and Executive Chairman of fuboTV, Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), formerly known as Facebank Group.

fubo TV is a US-based leading sports streaming business. Facebank Inc is a digital likeness and human animation company, with offices in Jupiter, Florida, and Manchester, England. John was featured as 'Hollywood's Virtual Reality Guru' by Forbes Magazine in 2016 and is widely credited as a pioneer in the new industry of 'Holographic Entertainment'.

