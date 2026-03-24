It’s the first time Palace have reached the U18 Premier League Cup Final, having fallen at the semi-final stage in 2023/24 to the same opponents at Carrington.

The young Eagles booked their place with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, as David Angibeaud’s late header proved decisive.

Javier Alonso’s side have impressed throughout. We topped a ‘group of death’ featuring Premier League North leaders Manchester City, former Premier League South leaders Chelsea and high-flying Category Two side Sheffield United, before seeing off Peterborough United in the quarter-finals.

United, meanwhile, return to the final after a 3-1 extra-time win over West Ham, following a 1-1 draw in normal time, with Nathaniel-Junior Brown and Kai Rooney on target.

Darren Fletcher’s side also sit second in the U18 Premier League North, level on 47 points with leaders Manchester City, who boast a game in hand.

Be a part of history and support the boys as they chase their first silverware of the season – tickets start from just £1, with full details listed below. Click HERE to secure your seat!