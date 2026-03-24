Crystal Palace Under-18s will make history at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, 22nd April (19:00 BST), hosting Manchester United in the club’s first-ever U18 Premier League Cup Final – with tickets available to purchase now!
It’s the first time Palace have reached the U18 Premier League Cup Final, having fallen at the semi-final stage in 2023/24 to the same opponents at Carrington.
The young Eagles booked their place with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, as David Angibeaud’s late header proved decisive.
Javier Alonso’s side have impressed throughout. We topped a ‘group of death’ featuring Premier League North leaders Manchester City, former Premier League South leaders Chelsea and high-flying Category Two side Sheffield United, before seeing off Peterborough United in the quarter-finals.
United, meanwhile, return to the final after a 3-1 extra-time win over West Ham, following a 1-1 draw in normal time, with Nathaniel-Junior Brown and Kai Rooney on target.
Darren Fletcher’s side also sit second in the U18 Premier League North, level on 47 points with leaders Manchester City, who boast a game in hand.
Be a part of history and support the boys as they chase their first silverware of the season – tickets start from just £1, with full details listed below. Click HERE to secure your seat!
HOW TO FOLLOW
The final will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Wednesday, 22nd April with coverage beginning at 18:45 BST ahead of a 19:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. There will also be highlights and extended reaction on Palace TV+.
Tickets for the game are available from just £1 – click HERE for more information!
TICKET DETAILS & PRICES
- Adults (18–64): £5
- Seniors (65+): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free of charge (one per AFM)
Tickets will be delivered digitally during the week commencing 20th April, and no later than 48 hours before kick-off.
For Palace supporters, Blocks C, D and E in the Main Stand will be available as standard seating, with a dedicated singing section located in Block E of the Holmesdale Stand.
Away supporters will be seated in Block 2 of the Whitehorse Lane Stand.
MATCH DETAILS
Crystal Palace Under-18s v Manchester United Under-18s
- Wednesday, 22nd April
- 19:00 BST
- Selhurst Park
- U18 Premier League Cup Final
- LIVE on Palace TV+
- Click HERE to buy your tickets now!