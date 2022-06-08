The quartet have made a combined 677 Palace appearances between them (Ayew 133, Clyne 171, McArthur 249 and Tomkins 124) and continue to be core members of the current squad.

Commenting on these extensions, Chairman Steve Parish said: "It remains of pivotal importance to get the right balance of youth and experience in any Premier League squad, and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to ensure that these long-standing and experienced players in Jordan, Nathaniel, James and James remain with us for the upcoming campaign.

"Each of them played an enormous role in the progress we’ve all enjoyed in the last year, and we very much expect similar contributions for the season ahead.”

The club is also in ongoing discussions with Cheikhou Kouyaté, with his contract due to expire at the end of this month.