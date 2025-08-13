The 33-year-old midfielder has joined Palace on a two-year deal, ahead of the 2025/26 Barclays Women's Super League 2 season.

Vanhaevermaet's footballing journey began in her home country, where she played for Waasland Beveren-Sinaai Girls, Anderlecht, and Lierse, winning three Belgian Women's Cups across five seasons.

She has since gone on to compete at the highest level across Europe, with a spell in Germany with SC Sand; in Norway's Toppserien with Røa IL and LSK Kvinner FK; and most recently in the Barclays Women's Super League with Reading and Everton.

Vanhaevermaet has represented Belgium 77 times, featuring in the UEFA Women’s European Championship in both 2022 and 2025.

Her most recent international goal was a memorable one, finding the back of the net against eventual finalists Spain in a thrilling group-stage match at Euro 2025.

Known for her composed presence, strong passing game, and immense work rate, Vanhaevermaet is a versatile midfielder who brings a powerful blend of technical skill and top-level experience to the Palace squad.

Manager Jo Potter said: “I'm thrilled to have Justine join the team. She's a real leader with a proven winning mentality, and her presence will be crucial for us.”

Speaking on her move to Palace, Vanhaevermaet said: “I've spoken to the manager and she explained me her ambitions for this season.

“I immediately had a good feeling with her and the style of football she wants to play.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Justine to South London and wish her the very best for her career in red and blue.