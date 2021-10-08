Rodney, 17, joined the club at as an eight-year-old and has progressed through the Academy. He started the final six games of the 2020/21 season as the Under-18s took the title race to the wire, scoring in crucial victories over Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion – the latter a stunning effort from 30-yards out.
Crystal Palace Academy midfielder Kaden Rodney has signed his first professional contract with the club.
He has started this season in a similar vein of form, featuring in every game for Rob Quinn’s side and scoring at Reading last weekend.
Having put pen to paper, Rodney told Palace TV: “I’m very excited, I can’t wait to get started again. It’s a great moment for me. Now the hard work continues, and hopefully this season we can start where we left off last time.”
Under-18s manager Rob Quinn, who has worked with Rodney throughout the age groups, said: “I’m delighted that Kaden has signed his first professional deal, which is a reward for his hard-work and dedication during his time at the club. He is an extremely talented and humble footballer, and I look forward to seeing his development continue.”