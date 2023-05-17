Palace supporter Day is an award-winning stand-up comedian and writer with a career spanning several decades, including writing with and for Bob Monkhouse, Ronnie Corbett and Dave Allen.

Day writes on a number of hit panel shows, including Have I Got News For You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, The Last Leg and A League of their Own (for which he was nominated for a BAFTA Television Craft Award), but is also well-known for presenting roles on the BBC’s Match of the Day 2, Sports Personality of the Year and Children in Need programmes.

Fellow diehard Palace fan Petts, meanwhile, has established herself “one of the most compelling young comics” (The Guardian) after spending the last year performing her debut show Transience to sold-out audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and for two runs at Soho Theatre, then touring the rest of the UK until the summer.

Petts recently supported Ed Gamble on his UK tour Electric, performing to over 100,000 audience members across the country, and has been a regular on The Frank Skinner Show; Sky Sports' World Cup Breakfast over the winter; and Good Morning Euros for last summer's UEFA Women's Euros. She has also appeared on Jonathan Ross’s Comedy Club, The Stand-Up Sketch Show and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

The End of Season Awards night will see nine awards presented at the iconic venue in front of hundreds of supporters and the entire first-team squad and management.

The evening will be hosted by Chris Grierson and Kelly Somers, and will feature extended interviews with Chairman Steve Parish, manager Roy Hodgson, players and Award winners.

Limited seats remain for the celebratory evening at Clapham Grand.