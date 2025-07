The 17-year-old will now be a part of the Under-18s setup ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, where they will be competing in the U18 Premier League South, U18 Premier League Cup and the FA Youth Cup.

Upon signing for the club, Frazer-Williams said: “It feels good to be at such a big club like Crystal Palace. I'm proud of myself for getting to this stage, but obviously I want to continue.”

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “We were made aware that he was playing first-team football for AFC Dunstable at 16 and that was huge, we were really impressed with what we saw.

“We offered him a trial last season, where he impressed, and Varsity Nine made it easy for us to look at him and now take him on full-time with no obstructions or distractions.”