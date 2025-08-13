The Eagles will face either Fredrikstad (Norway) or Midtjylland (Denmark) in the Conference League play-off round.

The outcome of that tie will be determined this coming Thursday evening, with Midtjylland having won the first leg away in Norway, 3-1, last week.

Palace will face the losing side over two legs in the play-off round, hosting the first leg at Selhurst Park at 20:00 on Thursday, 21st August.

Ticketing information for the fixture will be announced soon, with supporters advised to stay close to official club channels for updates.

The second leg will take place away the following week on Thursday, 28th August.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v TBC