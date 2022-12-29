The Irish midfielder made his senior debut for the Eagles against Oxford United in the League Cup this season and has been impressing in Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s side, scoring seven goals in 19 appearances – including a brace in a 5-1 win away at Manchester United.

He joins a Shrewsbury side sitting 12th in League One and looking to secure their place in the top half this season.

“I’m delighted to be joining Shrewsbury on loan,” Phillips said of the move. “It was great to make my first-team debut this season and now I want to push on. I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing League One football on a regular basis and I can’t wait to get started.”

Academy Director Gary Issott said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for Killian to continue his development. We have been pleased with the work ethic and dedication he has shown at Under-21s level this season, which helped him earn his debut at the club.

“League One is an excellent level and I hope Killian can seize this opportunity and come back an even better player.”