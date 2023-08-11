Phillips played the latter half of last season on loan with Shrewsbury Town, making 20 appearances, scoring three goals and winning the club’s Young Player of the Season award.

Such form led to Phillips’ Republic of Ireland Under-21s debut against Iceland in March, as well as further involvement with Palace’s first-team squads in pre-season.

Phillips will now look to further his progress on loan at Matt Bloomfield’s Wycombe side, who finished ninth in League One last season, narrowly missing out on a spot in the play-offs.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to wish Killian the best of luck for his loan spell at Wycombe.