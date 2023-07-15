The Northern Irish central defender joined the Eagles in the summer of 2022 from Larne F.C. and was a mainstay in the Under-21s side last season, making 33 appearances in all competitions and scoring once.

He captained the U21s on occasion and helped them to the Premier League International Cup final, while also making the first-team bench on four occasions.

Balmer’s performances also saw him earn his first senior call-up to the Northern Ireland squad in September 2022.

The 22-year-old will now spend the 2023/24 season at Vale Park, as Andy Crosby’s side look to build on their recently achieved promotion to League One.

Everyone at the club would like to wish Kofi all the best on his loan spell.