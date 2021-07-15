Forging his coaching career in Sheffield United's Academy working with players like Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire, Wilson then moved to Manchester City, where he met Vieira and became part of the manager's Elite Development Squad coaching team.

Wilson went on to work with Vieira at New York City and OGC Nice before making the switch to south London.

Speaking with Palace TV, he said: "I can't wait to get started, to be honest. This is a big moment for me, for my family. It's a dream as a coach to come through all the different experiences I've come through, to now be working in the Premier League with Premier League players. It's a real privilege and I'm really looking forward to being a part of the club."

