The fixture will act as the headline event as part of Larne's ongoing Jeff Hughes Benefit Year, which was launched following Hughes’ retirement at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The game will be contested at Larne’s Inver Park. Ticket news will follow in due course, with all profits from these sales on the day going directly to Jeff Hughes. Larne are operating a waiting list, which you can sign up for by clicking here.

Retiring at Inver Park as a club legend in 2023, Hughes also spent part of his storied career in England with Crystal Palace, signing at Selhurst Park at the beginning of the 2007/08 season.

Whilst with the Eagles, Hughes played in the EFL Championship under former England manager Peter Taylor and later Neil Warnock, making 10 league appearances in a side which would go on to finish fifth overall and compete in the play-offs.