Having joined the Eagles from Charlton Athletic last summer, Kaminski guided Palace to the Championship title – and a first-ever promotion to the top-flight – in just her first season in charge.

Palace were in blistering form throughout the season, scoring a sensational 55 goals in their 22 league matches – an average of 2.5 goals per game, and some 16 more than any other team.

They also recorded the most wins of any side – 14 – and the second-fewest defeats (4) – whilst also conceding the Championship’s fourth-lowest ‘goals against’ tally (20), with Kaminski twice being named Manager of the Month by the LMA along the way.

Palace sealed the 23/24 league title on the final day of the season with a draw against Sunderland in front of a club-record crowd at Selhurst Park.