Iconic football commentator Davies' legendary career spanned more than 50 years at the BBC after he first joined the organisation back in July 1969.

He made his Match of the Day debut at Selhurst Park back on August 1969, and would also commentate his final match for the programme at the same venue. That was for Palace's game with West Ham in August 2014, to celebrate the programme turning 50 and bring his storied career to a close.

Davies will be a guest of honour in the boardroom and inducted ahead of Palace's game with Ipswich Town. Upon hearing the news that he would be the latest inductee, Davies said: "This time, I am totally lost for words.

"What a wonderful surprise. What an honour. I can’t quite believe I am worthy of joining so many great names of the game."

Chairman Steve Parish said: "Barry’s voice is known worldwide to football fans for his distinguished commentary across many memorable matches.

"His incredible career will be remembered for his iconic voice accompanying some of the greatest goals seen in our homes over the years. We are delighted to play host to Barry and his guests and congratulate him on this special achievement."