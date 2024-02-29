Lerma’s first goal for the club – and Palace’s 1000th in the top-flight – was certainly one to remember, the Colombian winning the ball 30 yards from goal before rifling it into the top corner with a blistering strike.

Ayew’s goal, meanwhile, saw him collect the ball from Jean-Philippe Mateta, advance towards the corner of the penalty area and rifle in a venomous effort across goal, beyond the despairing dive of Jordan Pickford.

You can vote for either goal to win Budweiser Goal of the Month here.