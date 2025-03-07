Woodham was key in Palace's 1-1 draw with Brighton on the 2nd February, as her cross deflected into the path of My Cato who smashed the ball past the goalkeeper to grab a late equaliser on the south coast.

Woodham started and kept a clean sheet in Palace's historic 2-0 win against Newcastle in the Adobe Women's FA Cup, which saw the club progress to a first ever quarter-final in the competition.

Despite an eventual 3-1 defeat away to Manchester United on the 16th February, Woodham provided a wonderful assist for Mille Gejl to equalise in the first half.

The Wales international controlled the ball expertly and lofted an inch-perfect through ball to Gejl, who poked her finish past the United goalkeeper.