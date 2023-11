The watch is made of the finest materials available, with scratch-free sapphire glass, quality movement from Japan and a case of 316L surgical steel. An in-built pulsometer shows your heart rate, with chronographs showing precise timekeeping down to twentieth seconds.

The crown of the piece features the Crystal Palace crest and an embossed logo, while splashes of Palace colours are embedded throughout and a city map of south London is edged into the dial of the watch.

The Selhurst Park 1924 - 2024 Sport Chronograph is made to order, meaning only those supporters who purchase their watches between Wednesday 8th November and Sunday 19th November are set to own this unique piece of Crystal Palace history.

Supporters can click here to register their interest to make sure they’re at the front of the queue before the order period commences.