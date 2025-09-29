Just two days after the Eagles secured a memorable Premier League win over the Reds at Selhurst Park, broadcast details have been confirmed for our Carabao Cup fourth-round meeting next month.

The game will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Football.

Palace and Liverpool have played one another three times in the last four months, winning once and drawing twice (with one of those games being subsequently won on penalties).

Having entered the Carabao Cup in the third-round this year, due to our qualification for European competition, Palace sealed our place in the last 16 with a penalty shoot-out victory against Millwall at Selhurst Park two weeks ago.

Once again, should the match at Anfield end in a draw, penalties will determine who will advance.

Stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels for confirmed ticketing details for the match in due course.