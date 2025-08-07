The talented 17-year-old joins Palace to continue her development in the Barclays Women’s Super League 2.

Brown has already made her senior debut for the Blues, coming on as a substitute against Celtic in the UEFA Women’s Champions League last season.

This was followed by her WSL debut in May, when she appeared as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur. She was named Chelsea's Women's Academy Player of the Season.

A versatile midfielder known for her technical ability and dynamic box-to-box style, Brown has also represented England up to U19 level, having previously helped the Young Lionesses achieve a historic fourth-place finish at the 2024 U-17s World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

Manager Jo Potter said: "We are delighted to welcome Lola to Crystal Palace. She is an exciting young player who brings a fantastic energy to our squad, and we are looking forward to helping her continue her development this season."

Speaking on her move to Palace, Brown said: “It feels amazing to be here. I can't wait to get started, to get to know the girls and start working hard.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Lola to South London and wish her the very best for her time in red and blue.