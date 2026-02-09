Wharton has enjoyed a standout 12 months for Palace, establishing himself as one of England’s leading creative talents whilst helping the Eagles to win the FA Cup – and set a club Premier League points record – at the culmination of his first full season with the club.

The 22-year-old also featured in both of England’s matches in November, making his first senior start in a 2-0 away win in Albania last time out.

The midfielder faces competition for the award from Chelsea’s Estêvão; Brentford’s Michael Kayode; Fulham’s Josh King; and West Ham’s Oliver Scarles.