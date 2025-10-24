Benetton is in contention to feature in matches against Wales on Thursday, 30th October (12:00 KO), Türkiye on Saturday, 1st November (16:00 KO), and Portugal on Tuesday, 4th November (12:00 KO).

All fixtures will take place at the Emirhan Sport Complex in Antalya.

The young shot-stopper has already gained valuable international experience, featuring for 77 minutes in a 2-1 defeat to Italy during England’s last camp in late August, before being named on the bench for the return fixture, which ended in a 2-1 win for the Young Lions.

It’s been a memorable few weeks for Lucca, who also recently trained with the Palace first team at Copers Cope.

Everyone at the Academy congratulates Lucca on his latest international call-up and wishes him the best of luck in Türkiye.