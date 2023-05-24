The Serbian midfielder joined Palace in 2017 from Olympiacos, going on to make 198 appearances for the club across seven Premier League seasons, contributing to Palace achieving safety and establishing a club record decade-long spell in the top-flight.

His 28 goals place him third in Palace’s all-time Premier League standings behind only Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha; he was the club’s top scorer in both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns, notably notching the winner in the dramatic 3-2 victory over champions Manchester City in 2018.

Milivojevic has captained the side since 2018, and has been praised for his leadership qualities by a succession of managers, coaches and teammates.

“We have been lucky to have a professional like Luka at the club for so long,” said Chairman Steve Parish. “He has contributed an immense amount to the team both on and off the pitch, and is a crucial figure in our long stay in the Premier League.

“His performances in red and blue have only been matched by his dedication on the training pitch, providing leadership to the squad and advice to young players in his role as club captain. I wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

“It has been a privilege to spend almost seven years at such a special club,” Milivojevic said. “I want to thank all of the managers, coaches and staff members who made my stay here such an enjoyable one. When I look at the club now compared to when I arrived, I see a team full of ambition to reach higher and higher – you can be sure I will be following the results from afar.

“To the fans: there is something special about Selhurst Park, and the way you got behind me on the field, whether we were winning or losing, is something I will never forget. To play in the Premier League is every player’s dream, and to do it for so long at Crystal Palace has been an honour – I hope that I have made you all proud.”

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to thank Luka for his services to the club, and wish him the best for the future.