The 20-year-old joined the Eagles from Shelbourne FC in January 2024 and went on to make 48 appearances across the club’s U18 and U21 sides in all competitions.

Browne stepped up to U21s level ahead of the 24/25 season and turned out 28 times, captaining the side on multiple occasions, keeping five clean sheets and registering one assist.

Named U21s captain by Darren Powell for 25/26, Browne appeared in 12 of the opening 14 matches and scored a last-minute winner in a 3-2 victory over Leeds United in our first Premier League 2 home match this season.

Browne now joins Martin Paterson’s Notts County side as they push for promotion from League Two, with the Magpies currently eighth in the table, four points off the automatic promotion places.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to thank Luke for his contributions to the club and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.