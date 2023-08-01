The 20-year-old forward will be a part of Paul Simpson’s side ahead of their upcoming season in League One, after they recently achieved promotion to the third tier via the play-offs.

Having joined Palace from Derby County in January 2022, Plange was immediately loaned back to the East Midlands side in an effort to help the side stave off relegation in 2021/22.

He registered four goals and two assists in 24 appearances in his breakthrough season for Derby, though it wasn’t enough to keep them up.

Last season, Plange went on loan to RWD Molenbeek and later to Lincoln City in 2022/23, making 34 appearances in total.

The club would like to wish Luke well on his loan spell.