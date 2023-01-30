The 20-year-old recorded two goals and two assists in 14 appearances in Belgian First Division B during the first half of 22/23.

Plange will now hope to help Lincoln City push up the EFL League One table; the Imps currently sit 16th after 26 matches, and face Accrington Stanley away on Saturday.

Plange signed for Palace in January 2022 from Derby County and was immediately loaned back to the Rams, recording four goals and two assists in 26 appearances in total over 21/22.

Everyone at the club would like to wish Luke the best of luck for his loan spell at Lincoln.