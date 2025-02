The 22-year-old forward spent the majority of the 2024 calendar year with HJK Helsinki in Finland, scoring seven times in 36 appearances – including one goal in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

He will now play the remainder of 2024/25 in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell, who currently sit sixth in the table, just four points off the European qualification spots.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Luke well on his loan spell.