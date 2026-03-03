South London through and through, Bernard-Ferguson hails from Mitcham and began his football journey at Lambeth Tigers, inspired by his older sister, Chelsea Ferguson – formerly of Brighton & Hove Albion and now with Lewes. He joined the Palace Academy at the age of seven and has progressed rapidly through the youth ranks ever since.

A bright start to the 2024/25 campaign with the U16s was interrupted by injury, but Bernard-Ferguson returned towards the latter stages of the season and still finished with an impressive 12-goal tally.

This term, he has demonstrated a knack for the spectacular, most notably with a Goal of the Month-nominated curling strike away to Sheffield United and a brilliant solo effort scored just seconds after the second-half restart against Southampton.

Palace pedigree runs in the family too, with Bernard-Ferguson the cousin of former Eagles favourite Jason Puncheon.

Upon signing his professional contract, Makai said: "It feels unreal to be honest. This is what I’ve dreamed of ever since I was a kid. The hard work starts now, and it means so much to represent Crystal Palace, especially being from South London."

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “Makai has been with us since the age of seven, so this is a proud moment for everyone who’s supported his journey. As a first-year scholar, he’s established himself as a key part of the U18s and scored some important goals for the team.

“He’s an exciting forward with a real eye for the spectacular, which he’s shown on several occasions this season.”

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to congratulate Makai on this fantastic achievement!