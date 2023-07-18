The 21-year-old will link up with the newly-promoted Scottish Premiership side following an impressive spell in the Championship with Queen’s Park last season.

Boateng’s performances played a key role in Queen’s Park’s unlikely title challenge, making 41 appearances and scoring three times as their promotion bid ended in the play-offs.

The midfielder has previously won both Palace’s Under-18 and Under-23 Player of the Season awards, and represented the club on tour in Singapore and Australia last summer.

Everyone at Palace would like to wish Malachi well for his loan spell at Dundee.