The 20-year-old winger will look to further his development with the Belgian Pro League side, who achieved promotion to the top-flight last season, alongside fellow recent Palace loanee Tayo Adaramola.

After beginning his senior career with Derby County in the Championship, Ebiowei signed a five-year deal with Crystal Palace in July 2022.

He subsequently spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, playing 12 times. He has also made five senior appearances for Palace.

Everyone at the club wishes Malcolm well on his loan spell.