The 20-year-old winger will seek further first-team football at the newly-promoted Championship team, having spent the latter half of last season with Belgian Pro League side RWD Molenbeek.

After beginning his senior career with Derby County in English football’s second tier, Ebiowei joined Crystal Palace in 2022 and has made five senior appearances for the club. He has also spent time on loan at Hull City, where he played 12 times.

Everyone at the club wishes Malcolm well on his loan spell.