Having grown up in Lewisham, Guéhi joined Palace from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, and went on to cement his place in club folklore as the captain of our historic FA Cup and Community Shield-winning side.

In total, the defender made 188 appearances for Palace in all competitions, scoring 11 times and wearing the armband on 101 occasions – including in our FA Cup Final and Community Shield victories, and in our first eight inaugural European fixtures so far this season.

Whilst at the club, Guehi earned his senior international debut in March 2022 against Switzerland, and has gone on to become a regular pick for England, starting six of his country’s seven matches at Euro 2024, including the Final in Berlin. His 26 caps for the Three Lions mark the highest total of any senior player in Palace’s history.

Guéhi told Palace TV: “I'm so incredibly grateful to have played at this Football Club. So many great players have come here and left their mark, and just to be someone who's stepped into this club and been able to play in front of these incredible fans... it's been such an amazing journey for me.

"To wear the armband for this Football Club has been such a blessing. Knowing that I had the support of every single fan was amazing. The culture of the squad, the culture of the Football Club, is encapsulated by the fans, by the community, and what South London means to every single person – and what South London means to me.

"The word 'family' comes to mind and when I think of family, I think of people sticking by each other. It didn't matter what moment or what season we were in, the fans were always supportive. Not just as a player, but as a person, you can't ask for anything more, and so I just want to say a big 'thank you'.

"Thank you so much for everything you have done for me, for the opportunity to play in the Premier League, for the opportunity to captain the Football Club, and for the opportunity for just a normal kid to realise his dream."

Chairman Steve Parish said: “There is never an easy time to bid farewell to a player of Marc's calibre and character, but we respect his desire to play football at the highest level.

"Marc’s qualities on the pitch speak for themselves. His talent as a footballer continues to shine for both club and country, and he has truly matured, during his time in South London, into a top-class defender, a leader on the field, and a vital player for his country.

"But it is equally important to recognise Marc Guéhi the man – a South London local with an exemplary mentality on and off the pitch, and whose leadership saw him go on to captain the club at an early age, before leading us to one of our finest days at Wembley Stadium. Marc's humble character and maturity throughout his time with us is a shining beacon in today's game.

"He will stay in all our hearts, and – although it is sad to bid him farewell – he deserves to depart with our very best wishes for the future. Good luck, Marc – and thank you.”