The England international has begun the campaign in superb form, leading from the front as captain and anchoring a backline with the joint-best defensive record in the league. He also delivered one of the standout goals of the opening month.

Guéhi was ever-present in a resolute Palace defence which kept two clean sheets – and conceded just once – across three matches in August.

The Eagles' captain helped secure a hard-earned clean sheet on the opening day with a disciplined display in the goalless draw at Stamford Bridge, and after helping Palace to a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest the following week at Selhurst Park, his most eye-catching performance came in our 3-0 win away at Aston Villa.

With the hosts pushing for an equaliser in the second-half, the Palace skipper stepped forward once more, collecting a loose clearance outside the penalty area and curling an unstoppable strike into the top corner. It sealed a memorable 3-0 victory, and ended Villa’s long-standing unbeaten home run in style.

You can back Guéhi’s bid to be named Premier League Player of the Month by clicking here – with voting closing at 12:00 BST on Monday, 8th September.