Jean-Philippe Mateta has been nominated for the Premier League’s March Goal of the Month award for his strike against Luton Town – and you can vote for him NOW!
The goal saw Mateta race onto a low ball in from Daniel Muñoz, beat his opponent to the near post and convert with a fantastic back-heeled finish.
You can vote for Mateta to win the Premier League's Goal of the Month by clicking HERE.
The goal is up against Brentford’s Yoane Wissa; Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford; Manchester City’s Phil Foden; Burnley’s David Datro Fofana; Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy; Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke; and Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz.
Voting will close at 12:00 BST on Monday, 8th April.