You can vote for the strike – which came just three minutes after Mateta entered the field of play – by clicking the button below.
Jean-Philippe Mateta’s beautifully executed chip against Arsenal has been nominated for Premier League’s Goal of the Month for April.
The goal was a moment of sheer inspiration from the Frenchman – Mateta’s 14th in the Premier League this season – and sealed a 2-2 draw for the Eagles at the Emirates.
With Arsenal attempting to play out from the back, an errant pass from William Saliba was seized upon by Mateta, who brushed off the challenge of Martin Ødegaard and – all without looking up – deftly chipped the ball over David Raya from all of 30 yards, picking out the top corner to boot.
The forward admitted after the game: "When I started on the bench, I watched the first-half and he [Raya] was very high, so I knew when I came on the pitch, if we won the ball high, I could try it – and I scored!”
You can vote for Mateta’s goal by clicking here. Voting closes at 12:00 BST on Monday, 5th May.
The goal goes up against efforts from Anthony Elanga, Alexis Mac Allister, Ollie Watkins, Jadon Sancho, Pablo Sarabia, Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba for the award.
Supporters’ votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.