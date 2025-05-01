The goal was a moment of sheer inspiration from the Frenchman – Mateta’s 14th in the Premier League this season – and sealed a 2-2 draw for the Eagles at the Emirates.

With Arsenal attempting to play out from the back, an errant pass from William Saliba was seized upon by Mateta, who brushed off the challenge of Martin Ødegaard and – all without looking up – deftly chipped the ball over David Raya from all of 30 yards, picking out the top corner to boot.

The forward admitted after the game: "When I started on the bench, I watched the first-half and he [Raya] was very high, so I knew when I came on the pitch, if we won the ball high, I could try it – and I scored!”

You can vote for Mateta’s goal by clicking here. Voting closes at 12:00 BST on Monday, 5th May.