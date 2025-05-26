The French forward got his 17th – and final – goal of a fine personal campaign in last month's 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium. And in terms of spectacular efforts, Mateta saved the very best until last.

The beautifully executed strike came just three minutes after he had entered the field of play at the Emirates Stadium to level the match.

With the hosts attempting to play out from the back, Mateta was able to seize on an errant pass. The striker then brushed off Martin Ødegaard and – without looking up – deftly wedged the ball over David Raya from long range, his strike clipping the crossbar on its way in.

It was a unique goal that showcased Mateta's high-level awareness and football IQ. It was a fitting winner of the Palace Goal of the Season prize – as decided by you, the fans.