The 17-year-old made a remarkable 30 appearances for the U18s across all competitions, with those four goals and three assists to his name.

Dashi also featured on the international stage for Albania Under-17s as part of their UEFA European U17 Championship qualifiers last season.

After signing his professional contract, Dashi said: “It’s good obviously, it’s a great feeling. This is the first club I’ve been at at Academy level and I’m really grateful for the opportunity."