Maxence Lacroix has earned his first call-up to the senior France international squad.
The Palace vice-captain, who has previously represented his country at Under-16s, Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-20s level – last doing so in October 2019 – has been rewarded for his fine form at club level by France boss Didier Deschamps.
While not named in the initial 26-man squad, Lacroix has been called up by Les Bleus – for the first time at senior level – as a replacement for the injured William Saliba.
The 25-year-old will thus link up with France’s squad in the United States for a pair of pre-World Cup friendlies against two South American opponents, first taking on Brazil at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Thursday (26th March, 20:00 GMT kick-off).
France will then tackle another of the pre-World Cup favourites in Colombia – when he could be pitted against Palace teammates Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma – in Maryland’s Northwest Stadium on Sunday (29th March, 20:00 BST).
Congratulations, Max!
Fixture details
Brazil v France
- Thursday, 26th March
- 20:00 GMT
- Gillette Stadium
- Friendly
Colombia v France
- Sunday, 29th March
- 20:00 BST
- Northwest Stadium
- Friendly