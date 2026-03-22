The Palace vice-captain, who has previously represented his country at Under-16s, Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-20s level – last doing so in October 2019 – has been rewarded for his fine form at club level by France boss Didier Deschamps.

While not named in the initial 26-man squad, Lacroix has been called up by Les Bleus – for the first time at senior level – as a replacement for the injured William Saliba.

The 25-year-old will thus link up with France’s squad in the United States for a pair of pre-World Cup friendlies against two South American opponents, first taking on Brazil at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Thursday (26th March, 20:00 GMT kick-off).

France will then tackle another of the pre-World Cup favourites in Colombia – when he could be pitted against Palace teammates Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma – in Maryland’s Northwest Stadium on Sunday (29th March, 20:00 BST).

Congratulations, Max!

Fixture details

Brazil v France

Thursday, 26th March

20:00 GMT

Gillette Stadium

Friendly

Colombia v France